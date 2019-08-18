'Talks Will Only Be On PoK': Rajnath Singh Continues To Mount Pressure On Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched a stinging attack on Pakistan, saying one of India's neighbours had lost its mind and started knocking on everybody's door after the Centre abrogated Articles 35A and 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh's fresh salvo on Pakistan came a day after the latter's attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat at the United Nations. The "closed-door" consultations on Kashmir ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful 15-nation UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China.

Speaking at the inauguration of the "Jan Aashirwaad Yaatra" in Haryana, Singh said some people endorse talks with Pakistan, but there won't be any dialogue till "it drops its support for terrorists".

"If talks were to resume with Pakistan, they would be about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), too," he said.

Singh further said that a few days ago Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had told his country that India was planning to take an action bigger than Balakot. "So Pakistan PM does acknowledge what India did in Balakot," he said.

On Friday, Singh had said that though India remained firmly committed to its "no first use" nuclear policy, what happens in future would depend on circumstances.

The Defence Minister's comment drew a strong reaction from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who said the former's comment was a "damning reminder of India's unbridled thirst for violence".

"Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’.

"India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," Singh had tweeted.