December 15, 2020
Corona
Tablighi Jamaat Case: Delhi Court Acquits 36 Foreigners Of All Charges

Earlier, the court had discharged eight other foreign nationals due to absence of credible evidence against them.

PTI 15 December 2020
Tablighi Jamaat members leaving the compound in Nizamuddin, Delhi.
PTI File Photo
2020-12-15T18:06:25+05:30
A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted 36 foreigners, who were charge-sheeted for attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital during the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg acquitted the foreigners of all charges.
The court had on August 24 framed charges against the foreigners under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying regulation) of Epidemic Act, 1897. The charges were also framed under Section 51 (obstruction) Disaster Management Act, 2005.

However, they were discharged for the offences under section 14 (1) (b) (violation of visa norms) of Foreigners Act, sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of IPC.

Earlier, the court had also discharged eight other foreign nationals due to absence of credible material against them.

 

 

