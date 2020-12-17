Suvendu Adhikari Quits Trinamool Congress

A day after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress, party sources said.

Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month.

According to the sources, he wrote to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee apprising her of his decision to resign from the party's primary membership.

