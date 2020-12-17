December 17, 2020
Corona
Suvendu Adhikari Quits Trinamool Congress

Suvendu Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month.

PTI 17 December 2020
Suvendu Adhikari
2020-12-17T14:55:04+05:30

A day after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress, party sources said.

According to the sources, he wrote to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee apprising her of his decision to resign from the party's primary membership.

