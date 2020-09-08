Sushant A Drug Addict? Is This Justice?

Also read NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty In Drug Probe Related To Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

All this was supposedly meant to secure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. But, ironically, after weeks and months of frenetic news coverage in the aftermath of the actor’s untimely death in June, all that this high-octane campaign has secured so far is the unsavoury denouement that Sushant was a drug addict.

Sushant is dead and cannot defend himself. But one thing is for certain: despite his reported mental illness, he would never have approved of being outed as a drug addict. Even Rhea’s lawyer said so. “Rhea’s only crime was to be in love with someone who was a drug addict,” he said. But then, this is the travesty of the time we live in and the campaign to get him justice posthumously has ended up irrevocably besmirching Sushant’s reputation. Instead of justice, a grave injustice has been served on Sushant, who unfortunately is no more around to give his side of the story.

These are likely to be viewed as minor distractions for those campaigning in his name. Driven to near hysteria by a venomous media thirsting to lay hands of someone they somehow have come to believe pushed Sushant to his death, the campaigners are rejoicing today. One among the many central agencies probing Sushant’s death has delivered on their demand for quick retribution by arresting his former companion, Rhea Chakraborty. While she starts her time in custody, those baying for her blood will hopefully now sleep in the comfort of their homes.

Pause for a while and you will realise that what the narcotics bureau have said in explaining Rhea’s arrest does no good to Sushant. Rhea, according to the agency, procured drugs—marijuana for that matter—for the actor. There is no proof yet that Rhea, herself an actress, ever consumed weed, but the agency claims she was in touch with those who traded in it and helped procure the narcotic substance for Sushant.

Many arguments and counter-arguments can be made whether the arrest of Rhea is justified. What apparently went against her were her phone chats that the investigating agencies accessed, including one that had her and a friend certifying that the ‘stuff’ found in Bhubaneswar was the best. Since the narcotics bureau hasn’t mentioned any drug other than marijuana, it is safe to presume that the ‘stuff’ that was being discussed was none other than bhang or marijuana. And for that matter, bhang has traditionally been consumed in many parts of Odisha, including the temple town of Puri. Whether the “stuff” one gets there is best or not is something only the consumers will know.

But the nation is in no way close to knowing what the campaign #JusticeforSushant started with—was the actor murdered? Many theories have done the rounds and a lot of din created. But we have no clarity yet on whether Rhea pushed him to take his life. We are not sure about the accusations that she siphoned crores of rupees from the actor’s bank account. Though some of our TV anchors were pretty certain about it, the investigating agencies haven’t made any disclosures.

In the final analysis, what we have so far is the charge of drug dealing and that Rhea was party to it. She will certainly challenge that. But Sushant would be deprived of the chance to defend himself and clear his name. Is this the justice that the campaigners wanted for Sushant while they were crying hoarse all this while?

