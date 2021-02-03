Student, Youth And Women Activists Protest At Mandi House Against Farm Laws

Amplifying the ongoing farmers’ protest inside Delhi against the Centre’s new farm laws, several students, youth, and women activists protested at Mandi House.

The activists of AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF, NSUI, CYSS, AIPWA, and AICCTU, carrying posters, banners, and placards, gathered at Mandi House for the "citizens' march for farmers" till Jantar Mantar.

However, a senior police officer said they will not be allowed to march till Jantar Mantar as prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were in force in the area. Roads near Mandi House were closed and traffic movement was affected.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine