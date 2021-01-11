Stranded In Iran, UP Man Returns Home With Help Of Indian Embassy

Rinku, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’ Jakhiya village who had gone to Iran on December 14 after being promised a job in the merchant navy by the Mumbai-based agent has returned home with the help of Indian embassy in Iran.

Rinku was introduced to the agent by a man who had taken Rs 3.50 lakh from him. On reaching Iran, Rinku was given a job in a small boat and his employers took away his passport and other documents.

Having realised that he has been duped, Rinku narrated his situation to his father who, in turn, approached the parliamentarian for help.

On January 2, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian embassy sent Rinku to India from Iran.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Rinku said he had done a course for a job in the merchant navy and that the agent sent him to Iran with the promise of a job in the sector.

