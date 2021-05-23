May 23, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Statement On Allopathy Can Weaken Fight Against Covid, Withdraw It: Harsh Vardhan To Ramdev

Statement On Allopathy Can Weaken Fight Against Covid, Withdraw It: Harsh Vardhan To Ramdev

'Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against Covid-19,' Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2021, Last Updated at 8:27 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Statement On Allopathy Can Weaken Fight Against Covid, Withdraw It: Harsh Vardhan To Ramdev
In a letter to Ramdev, Vardhan asked him to withdraw his statement on allopathy.
Statement On Allopathy Can Weaken Fight Against Covid, Withdraw It: Harsh Vardhan To Ramdev
outlookindia.com
2021-05-23T20:27:28+05:30
Also read

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday asked yoga guru Ramdev to withdraw his statement on allopathic medicines and called it "extremely unfortunate".

In a letter to Ramdev, Vardhan asked him to withdraw his statement on allopathy.

"The statement disrespects the corona warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against COVID-19," he said.

Vardhan said that allopathic medicines have saved lives of crores and comments that it is responsible for death of lakhs is "extremely unfortunate".

Citing a video circulating on social media, the Indian Medical Association on Saturday had said Ramdev has claimed that allopathy is a "stupid science" and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients.

The doctors' body also quoted Ramdev as saying that "lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines".

These remarks were denied as "false" by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Will Centre Accept Protesting Farmers’ Request For Talks?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Baba Ramdev Harsh Vardhan Shringla Patanjali Allopathy Ayurveda Covid Second Wave COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos