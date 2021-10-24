Sprawling Ridge: Inclement Weather, Dense Fog Dampens Karva Chauth Spirit

Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Sprawling Ridge--an iconic space in Shimla and a favourite venue of worshipping women-- failed to keep its date with the Karva Chauth moon.

Hindu married women take a selfie after performing rituals during 'Karwa Chauth' festival celebrations | File- Representational Image

outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T21:00:48+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 9:00 pm

Sprawling Ridge--an iconic space in Shimla failed to keep its date with the Karva Chauth moon, as inclement weather and dense fog played a spoilsport for countless women observing the occasion on October 24. The town, otherwise bustling with festivity ahead of the festival, did not see any much activity.

Throughout the day, Shimla remained engulfed in thick fog and consistent rain compelled residents to stay indoors. The roads and markets, including the Mall, were totally deserted. The dropping temperature further dampened the festival spirit.

As per tradition, women in their bridal best descend on the Ridge from all over the town to worship the moon and end their dawn-to-dusk fast. Shimla is an ideal place for Karva Chauth celebrations as tourists—among them many newlywed couples—observe it with gusto.

“Regrettably, I could not step out of home due to bad weather and thick fog. This is first time in my memory that this has happened,” said Shipra Chauhan, a regular at the Ridge for Karva Chauth.

This year, a sudden change in the weather--snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Rohtang Pass, Pangi and Kinnaur, and rains in the rest of Himachal Pradesh has disappointed women on this auspicious day.

Harsha Sharma Sood, a Phd (Law) scholar, admits to have long awaited this day and had made special preparations. “Today I did not feel like dressing up. It was mainly because of the inclement weather. The Ridge was not even visible throughout the day; it was covered by fog. It kept raining all day. There was no point to go there and wait for the moon in such weather conditions,” she explained.  

