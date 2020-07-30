Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, To Undergo Routine Tests

July 30, 2020
Corona
Gandhi was admitted to the private facility in New Delhi at 7 pm for 'routine tests and investigations', the hospital said in a health bulletin.

PTI 30 July 2020
Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
File Photo
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said.

She was admitted to the private facility  in New Delhi at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.

"Her condition is currently stable," Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the bulletin. 

