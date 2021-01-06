‘Something Wrong With UP Govt’s Intentions’: Priyanka Gandhi On Budaun Rape Incident

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday over the gang rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, alleging that there was something wrong in the intentions of the state administration regarding the issue of women's security.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by a priest and two others on Sunday when she had visited a temple. The three suspects have been booked and two of them were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Tagging a media report, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "In Hathras, the government administration did not listen to the voice of those pleading. The government saved officials and suppressed the victim's voice. In Budaun, the police station officer did not listen to the one pleading and did not even examine the place of the incident. There is something wrong in the UP government's intentions on women's security.”

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress' general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, has been attacking the Adityanath government over the law-and-order situation in the state, alleging that criminal activities were rampant, a claim denied by the state government.

The Budaun incident comes months after a Dalit woman from Hathras was allegedly raped by four men on September 14 and died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine