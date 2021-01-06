January 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘Something Wrong With UP Govt’s Intentions’: Priyanka Gandhi On Budaun Rape Incident

‘Something Wrong With UP Govt’s Intentions’: Priyanka Gandhi On Budaun Rape Incident

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by a priest and two others in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district on Wednesday

PTI 06 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘Something Wrong With UP Govt’s Intentions’: Priyanka Gandhi On Budaun Rape Incident
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
PTI
‘Something Wrong With UP Govt’s Intentions’: Priyanka Gandhi On Budaun Rape Incident
outlookindia.com
2021-01-06T14:18:27+05:30
Also read

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday over the gang rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, alleging that there was something wrong in the intentions of the state administration regarding the issue of women's security.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by a priest and two others on Sunday when she had visited a temple. The three suspects have been booked and two of them were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Tagging a media report, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "In Hathras, the government administration did not listen to the voice of those pleading. The government saved officials and suppressed the victim's voice. In Budaun, the police station officer did not listen to the one pleading and did not even examine the place of the incident. There is something wrong in the UP government's intentions on women's security.”

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress' general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, has been attacking the Adityanath government over the law-and-order situation in the state, alleging that criminal activities were rampant, a claim denied by the state government.

The Budaun incident comes months after a Dalit woman from Hathras was allegedly raped by four men on September 14 and died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ahead Of Budget Session, PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Leading Economists On Friday

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Hathras Rape Case Rape and Murder Case National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos