November 21, 2020
Corona
Soldier Killed In Firing Along Line Of Control In Rajouri District

The incident occurred in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector on Saturday

PTI 21 November 2020
Indian Army personnel during an operation in J&K
Representational Image/ PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-21T11:42:38+05:30

An Indian army soldier was killed on Saturday as Pakistani forces opened fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to silence the Pakistani guns, and cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, officials added.

