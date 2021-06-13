Restaurants To Operate At 50% Capacity, Shops To Open Daily In Delhi From Monday: CM Kejriwal

Announcing the next set of Covid-related relaxations that will come into effect in the national capital from tomorrow, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, said that apart from malls and markets, henceforth restaurants and shops will also be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

However, only one weekly market will be allowed to function in every zone, he added.

The CM further said, all schools and educational institutions will continue to remain closed in Delhi.

Meanwhile, religious places will be allowed to reopen but no visitors will be allowed, he added.

Further, all political, social and religious gatherings will continue to remain prohibited and cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, public parks and gardens will remain closed, Kejriwal said.

The markets, malls and market complexes allowed to reopen on odd-even basis will now open every day from 8 am to 10 pm, he said.

While making these announcements, Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi has significantly improved and the number of cases have also declined. He, however, warned if cases increase, restrictions will have to be reimposed.

These developments come in the backdrop of the national capital logging 213 new Covid-19 cases and 28 fatalities on Saturday. Yesterday’s caseload was the lowest daily rise the city recorded in over three months.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)

