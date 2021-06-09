Shipping Containers Transformed Into Mobile Covid-19 Clinics In Chennai

Amid many states and Union Territories importing oxygen cylinders and other key medical equipment in preparation for the third Covid wave, Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers on Wednesday inaugurated a mobile medical emergency ward built from “repurposed shipping containers”.

The containers were formally put into service at the Kilpauk Medical college in Chennai by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.

Each container an accommodate seven beds and can be fitted with life-saving devices. The containers have been built with corrugated metal sheets and they can be easily transported, Rajasthan Cosmo Club (RCC), which put together the units, said in a release.

Apart from being used for Covid treatment, the containers can also function as Covid testing centres, portable clinics or isolation centres.

"RCC stands by the people and the government of Tamil Nadu in these times. We will continue our contributions in all possible ways to help the state exit the pandemic faster..," RCC Foundation President Sripal Kothari said.

The foundation plans to set up five more such units across the city.

(With PTI inputs)

