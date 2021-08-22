August 22, 2021
Police Busts Sex Racket In Nagpur; Teenager, Woman Rescued

The police said the sex racket was operating out of a salon in the city.

Outlook Web Desk 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:03 pm
Police busts sex racket in Nagpur.(Representational image)
One person was arrested, while two others were rescued after a sex racket was busted in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

A sex racket operating out of a salon near Medical Chowk in Nagpur was busted, police said.

It added acting on a tip off, which was confirmed by a decoy, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur police raided the salon, a police official from Imambada said.

"A 16-year-old girl and 27-year-old woman have been rescued. A woman relative of the arrested accused is wanted in the case," he added.

A case has been registered under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.( With PTI inputs)

