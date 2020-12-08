December 08, 2020
Corona
Serum Institute Likely To Provide Covid Vaccine At Rs 250 Per Dose To Centre: Report

Earlier, Serum Institute had fixed the price at Rs 1,000 per dose

Representational Image
AP/PTI
Serum Institute is amongst the three leading vaccine developers to have applied for emergency use authorisation in India. The government is likely to seal a deal for major supply contract of the Astra Zeneka vaccines. Reportedly, there are talks to fix prices at Rs 250 per dose of the vaccine which is quite lower as it was earlier priced at Rs 1,000 per dose. However, neither Serum Institute nor the government has reacted to the reports.

According to a report in Business Standard, Serum Institute of India will soon be signing a deal with the central government of India and will also fix vaccine price at Rs 250 ($3.39) per dose of the vaccine. Earlier, CEO Adar Poonawalla had said the vaccine price will be somewhere around Rs 1,000 per dose in the Indian market.

Serum Institute of India on Monday had applied to seek emergency approval of its Covid vaccine in the country, followed by Bharat Biotech and Pfizer. The government has high hopes for the upcoming vaccines

An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet on Wednesday to review applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 97,03,770 coronavirus cases so far, with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities

