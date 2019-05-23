﻿
The BSE S&P Sensex was up 800 points crossing over 40,000 points after trends showed BJP coming back to power.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2019
Sensex rallies as Lok Sabha election results show Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA poised for massive win
Stock markets were cheerful in early hours on Thursday as the country began counting of votes with early trends showing a comfortable win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led coalition in the just-concluded general elections.

The Sensex crossed the 40,000-mark at 10:30 AM. 

 

According to traders, investor sentiment was boosted by initial trends that suggested a win for the ruling NDA.

Election Commission of India

Amid market euphoria, the rupee also appreciated 26 paise to 69.40 against the US dollar in opening trade.

The 30-share index zoomed over 2 per cent to hit an intra-day high of 39,901.59. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too spurted more than 2 per cent to touch a record of 11,968.95.

In the previous session, the Sensex ended 140.41 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 39,110.21; and the broader NSE Nifty rose 28.80 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,737.90.

Top Sensex gainers in morning trade include IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank, rallying up to 7 per cent.

While, Vedanta, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma slipped up to 1.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 965.02 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 157.75 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 70.58 per barrel, lower by 0.58 per cent.

