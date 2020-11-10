November 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Senior Republic TV Executive Ghanshyam Singh Held In Fake TRP Scam

Senior Republic TV Executive Ghanshyam Singh Held In Fake TRP Scam

Singh, who is also Assistant Vice President of the Republic Media Network, was picked up from his residence around 7.40 am today

PTI 10 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Senior Republic TV Executive Ghanshyam Singh Held In Fake TRP Scam
Representational Image
File photo
Senior Republic TV Executive Ghanshyam Singh Held In Fake TRP Scam
outlookindia.com
2020-11-10T11:31:15+05:30

Republic TV's distribution head Ghanshyam Singh was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Point) rigging scam, a Mumbai crime branch official said.

Singh, who is also Assistant Vice President of the Republic Media Network, was picked up from his residence around 7.40 am, the official said.

The latest arrest has taken the number of people held by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch in the case to 12.

Singh was earlier questioned on multiple occasions by the CIU, the official said.

The fake TRP scam came to light last month when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Hansa is one of BARC's vendors on engagement with panel homes or people's meters.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

MP Bypoll Results: BJP Registers Lead Over Congress In Early Trends

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Republic channel Television Rating Points (TRP) Scams/Frauds/Rackets National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos