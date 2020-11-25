Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Dies At 71

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away Wednesday morning after he suffered multiple organ failures due to his deteriorating health condition as a result of Covid-19. He was 71.

In a tweet at around 4 am, his son, Faisal Patel, said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat has died.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

"...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal Patel said in the statement.

Ahmed Patel had tested positive for the Covid-19 on October 1 and had been admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on November 15.

The Congress treasurer was Lok Sabha MP for three terms from 1977 to 1989 and Rajya Sabha MP since 1993 representing Gujarat. Patel also served as the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was one of the party’s top negotiators during the UPA regime.

Messages of condolences poured in soon after the announcement of Mr Patel's death.

