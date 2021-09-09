Security Forces Arrest HM Militant In J&K’s Pulwama

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
The Hizbul Mujahideen militant was arrested by security forces in south Kashmir’s Khrew area.

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

09 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:16 pm

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was arrested in J&K’s south Kashmir Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

It said arms and ammunition were also recovered from him.

According to police on a specific input regarding: “movement of terrorists, the police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation in the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district”.

"During the search operation, the joint forces observed some suspicious movement in an orchard area from where a suspected person was trying to escape. But the person was tactfully apprehended by them," it said.

The police spokesman said that the arrested person has been identified as Shahid Ahmed Khanday, a resident of Mandakpal in Khrew.

"During his personal search, incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession. As per police records, he is an active terrorist and affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen,” the spokesman said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation has been initiated, he added. (With PTI inputs)

