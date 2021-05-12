Second Covid Wave On The Decline In State: Chhattisgarh Govt

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday said the second wave of the pandemic has started to decline with the infection curve and Covid-19 fatalities dipping in the state.

The state’s speedy vaccination drive is a likely reason behind the decline in the number of daily new infections.

Decrease in number of positive cases

Positive cases in the state in the second wave of the pandemic has started coming down. Positive cases which were about 17,000 on 24th April, 15,084 on 26th April and 15, 804 on 29th April, 15,785 on 4th May, now gradually reduced to 12,239 on 8th May, 9,120 on 9th May and 11,867 on 11th May.

Daily positivity rate decreased from 31 to nearly 18

Covid-19 daily positivity rate has also come down significantly in the state. While it was 31.4 on 23 April, it has decreased respectively to 27.8 on 26 April, 25.2 on 30 April, 26.1 on 3 May, 22.6 on 6 May, 19.8 on 8 May, 18.7 on 9 May and 18.3 on 10 May.

Decrease in number of daily deaths

A decrease in the number of daily deaths under Covid-19 can also be seen. While 253 deaths were recorded on 5 May, 208 were recorded on 7 May, 198 on 9 May and 172 on 10 May.

Further, there are 31, 295 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres across the state: 11,719 general, 6,284 oxygen beds, 684 HDUs, 783 ICUs and 297 ventilator beds are vacant.

Coming to Covid care centres, there are a total of 5,294 beds, of which there are 554 ICUs, 515 HDUs and 2,516 oxygenated beds. Similarly, there are a total of 16,405 beds in Covid care centres, of which 3,043 are oxygenated. Meanwhile, in the private Covid hospitals in the state, there are a total of 9,596 beds, including 2,399 ICUs, 1,055 HDUs. And there are 4,395 oxygenated beds.

Availability of adequate quantity of Covid drugs

The state currently has adequate availability of essential medicines for treatment of Covid-19. Azithromycin tablets, 4,45,271 tablets are available in districts and 52,800 tablets in CGMSC.

Similarly, 13,83,280 hydroxy chloroquine tablets in districts and 4,10,880 in CGMSC, 11,19,278 in Iver mectin in districts, 90,100 in CGMSC, 12,57,554 Vitamin C tablets in districts, 3,200 in CGMSC. , 24,9,021 Zinc tablets in districts, 64,71,000 in CGMSC, 9,816 injection Remdisvir in districts and 7,374 in CGMSC, 7, 389 injection Enoxaparin in districts and 10 in CGMSC, 14 thousand 107 Favipiravir in districts are available and 51 thousand 543 Injection Dexamethasone in districts and in 93 CGSSC.

Oxygen availability more than three times the requirement

There is three times more oxygen availability in the state than the current requirement for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Presently, 161.56 metric tons of oxygen is required per day against which the state has the capacity to produce 460 metric tons of oxygen.

Vaccination of 1.93 lakh people in the age group of 18 to 44

Vaccination drive for every category in the state is going on fast pace to prevent the Covid-19. As on May 9, 1,93,894 people have been vaccinated under immunization in the age group of 18 to 44. This includes 36 percent APL, 31 percent BPL, 29 percent Antyodaya and 4 percent frontline workers.

Similarly, 89 percent of the first dose and 63 percent in the second dose and 100 percent in the first dose and 61 percent in the second dose have been covered for the health workers in the state. 43,32,000 people have been given the first dose and 4,99,000 people have been given the second dose in the vaccination of citizens over 45 years. So far, 59,36,000 vaccinations have been done in the state.

Availability of vaccines

As many 64,17,910 vaccines have been made available for HCW, FLW and more than 45 beneficiaries by the Government of India. In which Covaxin is 2,72,540 and Covishield 61,45,370. Of this, 60,2310 vaccines have been used.

Frontline workers

Those defined in the list of frontline workers in the state are: people with co-morbidities, food providers and vegetable vendors, bus and truck drivers and conductors, Anganwadi workers, Mitanins, Panchayat secretaries / workers, PDS shop managers and vendors, women living in Institutional care, village Kotwar and Patel, state government employees and State Public Sector Undertaking employees, old age homes, women care centers and child care centers, persons working in the crematoriums, persons with disabilities, a paramilitary providing essential services, employees working in a co-operative bank, persons put on corona duty by the Collector, lawyers and journalists, members of the above mentioned immediate family, detainees and any other category of persons as defined by the State Government.

