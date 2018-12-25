﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Schools Cannot Make Aadhaar A Pre-Condition For Admission: UIDAI

Schools Cannot Make Aadhaar A Pre-Condition For Admission: UIDAI

The word of caution from UIDAI comes at a time when admissions to nursery and entry-level classes have just begun in over 1,500 private schools in Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 December 2018
Schools Cannot Make Aadhaar A Pre-Condition For Admission: UIDAI
File Photo
Schools Cannot Make Aadhaar A Pre-Condition For Admission: UIDAI
outlookindia.com
2018-12-25T15:22:16+0530
Also Read

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI has asserted that schools cannot make the 12-digit biometric identifier a pre-condition for student admission and warned that doing so will be against the recent order of the Supreme Court.

The word of caution from UIDAI comes at a time when admissions to nursery and entry-level classes have just begun in over 1,500 private schools in Delhi.

However, there have been reports of certain schools insisting on Aadhaar as one of the documents required for admission.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said it is aware of the reports that some schools are asking for Aadhaar cards for student admission.

"This is not right. This is not as per the provisions of law...school admission and other facility to children cannot be made conditional to production of Aadhaar," UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told media. 

UIDAI has asked the school authorities and their managements to ensure that no child is denied admission for lack of Aadhaar. 

"In fact, schools should admit children without Aadhaar and ensure that children are given Aadhaar once they are in schools by arranging special camps for them," he said.

Asked what action could schools face if they continued to insist on Aadhaar, Pandey said that it will clearly be seen as contempt of court.

In September this year, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar but clipped the scope of the biometric identity project, ruling it was not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

The apex court held that Aadhaar would remain compulsory for filing of Income Tax (IT) returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN), as well as welfare schemes.

The SC verdict emphasised that it would not be mandatory for school admissions, as also for the examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Supreme Court Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Shaheed Dweep, Swaraj Dweep, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Govt To Rename 3 Andaman Islands
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters