The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa which directed a trial court to proceed in a corruption case filed against the CM for allegedly denotifying some land to benefit private parties.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde heard the Chief Minister's appeal against the HC order rejecting his plea seeking quashing of the criminal case and issued the notice to stay the proceedings against him.

The high court had directed the special trial court to take cognisance of offences against Yediyurappa and proceed further in the matter on the basis of charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police in 2012.

The private complaint against Yediyurppa alleged that during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 2008-12, he illegally de-notified 20 acres from land acquisition proceedings to give undue favours to private parties.

(With inputs from PTI)

