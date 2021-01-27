SC Refuses To Grant Interim Protection To Makers And Actors Of ‘Tandav’

The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to the makers of the web series-- ‘Tandav’.

However, the apex court said the actors and makers of the series can seek bail from concerned courts.

The case was heard by a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah.

"Tandav", a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

(With PTI inputs. More details awaited)

