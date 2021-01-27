SC Refuses To Grant Interim Protection To Makers And Actors Of ‘Tandav’

January 27, 2021
Corona
The web series has received backlash for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
Screengrab from Tandav
outlookindia.com
2021-01-27T15:32:54+05:30
The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to the makers of the web series-- ‘Tandav’.

However, the apex court said the actors and makers of the series can seek bail from concerned courts.

The case was heard by a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah.

"Tandav", a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. 

(With PTI inputs. More details awaited)

