SC Denies Urgent Hearing Of Karnataka Speaker's Plea Seeking More Time To Decide On Resignations

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking more time to deal with resignations of rebel MLAs, hours after the apex court ordered disgruntled legislators to meet the Speaker at 6 PM and submit resignations in person.

The Supreme Court, however, refused an urgent hearing on the matter, saying it will stick to the time it fixed to take up the case that is Friday.

Earlier in the day, the apex court said the Karnataka Speaker has to take a decision in remaining part of the day. The court also ordered the DGP of Karnataka to provide protection to all the rebel MLAs and adjourned the hearing for tomorrow (July 12).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said, "security would be provided to the MLAs."

The court said the decision taken by the Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has to be intimated on Friday.

Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who had mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court, told the court that the order asking the Speaker to decide on the resignation of ten rebels by midnight, can't be issued by the top court.

It's been 6 days since 13 Congress-JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations to the Speaker's office. Another two independent MLAs had quit from the Council of Ministers and withdrawn support from the government.