December 14, 2019
Poshan
Savarkar Is Nation's Idol, Name Denotes Pride: Shiv Sena After Rahul Gandhi's Remark

Addressing the Congress' mega "Bharat Bachao Rally" in Delhi earlier in the day, Rahul said that his name is Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar" and that he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

PTI 14 December 2019
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
File photo
The Shiv Sena on Saturday reacted sharply to Rahul Gandhi's jibe `My name is not Rahul Savarkar', saying that there could not be any "compromise" about reverence for the Hindutva ideologue.

"Veer Savarkar is an idol of the whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes pride about nation and self. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for the country. Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this," Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, tweeted in Marathi.

Addressing the Congress' mega "Bharat Bachao Rally" in Delhi earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi rejected the BJP's demand for apology for his "rape in India" barb and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar" and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

The Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

PTI Veer Savarkar Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Amit Shah Narendra Modi Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Delhi

Outlook Videos