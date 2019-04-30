﻿
Saradha Chit Fund Case: SC Asks CBI To Furnish Credible Evidence For Seeking Custodial Interrogation Of Ex-Kolkata CP

CBI was seeking custodial interrogation of Kumar on grounds that he had given evasive replies during questioning.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2019
2019-04-30T12:37:36+0530

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBI to provide evidence for seeking custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was earlier heading the West Bengal Police SIT probing the Saradha chit fund scam case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, to satisfy it that its request for seeking custodial interrogation of Kumar was bonafide and was in interest of justice.

The bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna asked Mehta to bring evidence to satisfy it that Kumar was even remotely involved in destruction or disappearance of evidence in the chit fund case.

Mehta told the court that he will file the evidence against Kumar by tomorrow after which the bench listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The court was hearing CBI's application in which the agency, which was asked by the apex court to investigate the case, was seeking custodial interrogation of Kumar on grounds that he had given evasive replies during questioning.

PTI

or just type initial letters