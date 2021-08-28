'Sanskrit Is Pride Of India’: Rajasthan Revenue Board Chairman

Terming Sanskrit language ‘pride’ of India, Chairman of the Board of Revenue in Rajasthan Rajeshwar Singh on Saturday said the country is recognised in the whole because of it.

"Sanskrit is a symbol of the pride of India. India is recognised in the whole world as a religious, spiritual and cultural nation because of Sanskrit," he said.

Singh made these remarks while addressing the 'Talk Show' organised by Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy, Directorate of Sanskrit Education and Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University under 'Sanskrit Week'.

Singh while explaining the linguistic nature of Sanskrit language said it this ancient language integrates, enriches classical and folk language traditions. (With PTI inputs)

