'Sanskrit Is Pride Of India’: Rajasthan Revenue Board Chairman

August 28, 2021
Chairman of the Board of Revenue in Rajasthan Rajeshwar Singh said it is due to this ancient language, India is known in the entire world.

Outlook Web Desk 28 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:47 pm
Rajasthan Revenue Board Chairman Rajeshwar Singh said Sanskrit is India's pride. (Representational image)
Terming Sanskrit language ‘pride’ of India, Chairman of the Board of Revenue in Rajasthan Rajeshwar Singh on Saturday said the country is recognised in the whole because of it.

"Sanskrit is a symbol of the pride of India. India is recognised in the whole world as a religious, spiritual and cultural nation because of Sanskrit," he said.

Singh made these remarks while addressing the 'Talk Show' organised by Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy, Directorate of Sanskrit Education and Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University under 'Sanskrit Week'.

Singh while explaining the linguistic nature of Sanskrit language said it this ancient language integrates, enriches classical and folk language traditions. (With PTI inputs)

