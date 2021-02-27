Here’s How Freedom Fighter Chandra Shekhar Gained The Title ‘Azad’

February 27, 2021 marks the 90th death anniversary of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad.

On this day in 1932, Azad lost his life in a face-off with British police in Alfred Park in Allahabad. After single-handedly fighting the police for a long time with just a pistol and a few cartridges, Azad shot himself in the head with the one bullet left in his gun, thus fulfilling his vow of dying as a free man and not as a British captive.

Chandra Shekhar was born on July 23, 1906, in Bhavra village of Madhya Pradesh. Deeply affected by the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that took place in 1919, he was filled with hatred against the colonial rulers and he dreamt of freeing India from British Raj.

As a young 14-year-old boy, he was immensely inspired by the non-cooperation movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. After joining the movement and being arrested by the police, he was presented before a magistrate where he declared his name to be 'Azad', his father's name as 'Swatantra', and his residence as 'prison'. Since then, the title of “Azad” has stuck with his name.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to remember the freedom fighter on his death anniversary and wrote, "Remembering the fearless revolutionary freedom fighter #ChandrashekharAzad on his death anniversary today. An exceptional leader and a true patriot, Azad motivated and inspired many to join the freedom movement. His supreme sacrifice for our motherland will always be remembered."

Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid his tribute to Azad via his Twitter account. "My tribute to the great freedom fighter Shri #ChandrashekharAzad Ji on his death anniversary."

