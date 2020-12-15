SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Claims BJP Is ‘The Real Tukde Tukde Gang’

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over farmers' protest against the three central farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday called the saffron party the “real tukde tukde gang”, accusing it of pitting Hindus against Sikhs in Punjab.

Asking former ally to shun its “arrogant attitude” over the farm laws and accept the farmers’ demands, Badal warned the BJP against any attempt to pit Hindus against Sikhs.

He said if one speaks in favour of the central government, he is called 'Desh Bhakt' and if he criticises it, he is branded as “tukde tukde gang”.

“BJP is the real #TukdeTukdeGang in the country. It has smashed the national unity to pieces, shamelessly inciting Hindus against Muslims & now desperately setting peace-loving Punjabi Hindus against their Sikh brethren esp #farmers. They're pushing patriotic Punjab into communal flames” Badal alleged in a tweet.

The SAD had quit the National Democratic Alliance over the issue of farm legislations. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also resigned as Union minister.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting at various border points of Delhi including Singhu and Tikri for over a fortnight demanding the repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws.

