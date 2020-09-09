‘Sack Amit Malviya Or I Will Defend Myself’, Subramanian Swamy’s Ultimatum to BJP

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has turned against his own party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya and has given an ultimatum for his removal from the post by September 10. He has accused Malviya for running a campaign against him using fake tweets.

The senior party leader said removing Malviya is the “compromise proposal” he has made to party president J.P. Nadda. If he is not removed, he said, it would mean the party is not willing to “defend me”.

"By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself," Swamy tweeted on Wednesday.

By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

Swamy had in an earlier post on Twitter had said, "the BJP IT cell has gone rogue", with some of its members putting out fake ID tweets to make "personal attacks" on him.

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

Swamy has also defied the party’s standing on the issue of conducting NEET and JEE exams. He had supported the postponement of exams which stood in contradiction of BJP’s decision to go ahead and conduct the entrance exam despite the coronavirus pandemic.

