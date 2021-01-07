January 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Wedding Twist: Bride Marries Guest After Groom Runs Away In Karnataka

Wedding Twist: Bride Marries Guest After Groom Runs Away In Karnataka

On the day of the wedding, the groom's girlfriend threatened to drink poison in front of the guests if he carried on with the nuptials

Outlook Web Bureau 07 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wedding Twist: Bride Marries Guest After Groom Runs Away In Karnataka
Representational Image
PTI
Wedding Twist: Bride Marries Guest After Groom Runs Away In Karnataka
outlookindia.com
2021-01-07T10:14:48+05:30

In a bizarre turn of events, a bride married one of the guests at the wedding after the groom ran away in Karnataka. The incident was reported from the village of Tarikere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, as per reports from Bangalore Mirror.

Two brothers, Ashok and Naveen, were slated to get married on Sunday at the same venue. Naveen and his to-be bride Sindhu took part in pre-wedding rituals and the usual merriment on Saturday. 

On the day of the wedding, however, Naveen took off. Turns out, his girlfriend, Tumakuru, threatened to drink poison in front of the guests if he carried on with the nuptials. Naveen decided to meet the girlfriend and left his bride-to-be hanging. 

Clearly heartbroken and inconsolable, Sindhu's family resolved to find her a groom right there and were able to find a suitable match within the guest list itself. A guest named Chandrappa, who works as a BMC conductor, volunteered to marry her if both the families agreed to their union.

The day ended with Sindhu marrying Chandrappa, and Naveen's brother Ashok tying the knot with his original bride. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Shocking! 35-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight By Business Partner in UP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Bengaluru Weddings National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos