﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  ‘Rs 17 A Day An Insult’: Rahul Gandhi on PM Kisan Scheme

‘Rs 17 A Day An Insult’: Rahul Gandhi on PM Kisan Scheme

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Interim Budget 2019-20, announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) providing direct income support of Rs 6,000 to farmers with a land holding up to two hectares.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2019
‘Rs 17 A Day An Insult’: Rahul Gandhi on PM Kisan Scheme
File Photo
‘Rs 17 A Day An Insult’: Rahul Gandhi on PM Kisan Scheme
outlookindia.com
2019-02-01T16:31:29+0530
Also Read

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Modi governments scheme to provide direct income support of Rs 6,000 each to poor and marginal farmers, was an "insult" to everything the farmers stand and work for.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Interim Budget 2019-20, announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) providing direct income support of Rs 6,000 to farmers with a land holding up to two hectares.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi dismissed the scheme.

"Dear NoMo (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) five years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers.

"Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for," tweeted Gandhi ending the post with #AakhriJumlaBudget.

The Congress has been dismissive of the budget describing it as the "BJP's manifesto" for the Lok Sabha elections and an "Account for Votes".

--IANS



READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi Budget 2019 Interim Budget 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Budgetary Allocation For Sports Increased, Assistance To NSFs Slashed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters