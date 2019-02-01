‘Rs 17 A Day An Insult’: Rahul Gandhi on PM Kisan Scheme

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Modi governments scheme to provide direct income support of Rs 6,000 each to poor and marginal farmers, was an "insult" to everything the farmers stand and work for.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Interim Budget 2019-20, announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) providing direct income support of Rs 6,000 to farmers with a land holding up to two hectares.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi dismissed the scheme.

"Dear NoMo (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) five years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers.

Dear NoMo,



Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for. #AakhriJumlaBudget — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2019

"Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for," tweeted Gandhi ending the post with #AakhriJumlaBudget.

The Congress has been dismissive of the budget describing it as the "BJP's manifesto" for the Lok Sabha elections and an "Account for Votes".

--IANS





