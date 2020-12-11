Rohtang Tunnel Tableau Makes It To Republic Day Parade

All those countrymen and tourists, who could not make it to Kullu-Manali this time to get first-hand experience of the world’s longest Rohtang Tunnel, now will have an opportunity to watch the landmark at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

An artistically designed tableau of the 9.01km long Rohtang Tunnel, located at a height of 10,170 feet is among the tableaus rigorously chosen by the ministry of defence.

The tunnel built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the easteran Pir Panjal ranges of the Himlayas, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3.

The Rs 32,000-crore tunnel ,which has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, since it been his dream project, provides an all-weather connectivity to the tribal population in Lahaul Spiti ending their isolation from the world, particularly during the winter season for six to seven months.

The only connectivity that they had for decades was 13,058 feet Rohtang Pass –which had to be closed in November because of heavy snowfall, avalanches and snowstorms.

Confirming the state government proposal on tableau, additional chief secretary (languages, art and culture) R.D. Dhiman said, “Completion of the Rohtang Tunnel and its opening by Prime Minister has become a historic moment not alone for the people of Lahaul-Spiti but also Leh-Ladakh. The tunnel is an economic gamechanger for the entire population of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, a landlocked region and cold deserts of Spiti.

Homi Chatterjee, a noted artist, who has designed the tableau, told Outlook that beside artistic detailing of the majestic tunnel ---- a masterpiece of top engineers, he has worked hard to showcase future changes and economic transformations which the Lahaul-Spiti is going to witness in the years to come as result of opening of the tunnel.

“ I have particularly picked up ancient Hindu temple --- Triloknath located at Udaipur ,42km from Keylong. This is the only temple in Asia where not only Hindus but Buddhists also worship – a fact that makes it unique for a message of unity in diversity in India also Dev-Bhoomi (Himachal Pradesh),” he said.

Son of legendary sculptor and painter (late) Sanat Chatterjee, Homi said though “the Chatterjee” family, including his brother Him Chatterjee, also an artist of world repute, has been involved in designing of the tableaus since 2013, this one will be his pet project.

“For six to seven months the people of Lahaul-Spiti used to remain cut off from the world. Those who attempted to cross Rohtang pass (heavily under snow) either lost their lives or had providential escapes. But now the valley will see a transformation in socio-economic rebuilding, tourism and also promotion of local art, culture and handicrafts,” he said.

The most significant aspect of the Rohtang Tunnel is its strategic importance to provide all-weather and safe connectivity to the defence forces, both guarding the LAC and LOC.

