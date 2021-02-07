Rise Of Water Levels Expected In Various Areas Of State: Uttarakhand Police

The water level in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar may rise up to 536.00 meters by 4 PM today, while in Rishikesh, it may rise up to 340.50 meters by 8 PM, Uttarakhand Police informed on Sunday. Meanwhile, the water level in Haridwar may reach to 294.00 meters around 9 PM in the night, the police added.

*Flood advisory*-



Regards — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) February 7, 2021

After a part of a glacier broke at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, a massive avalanche was reported in Uttarakhand’s Raini village in Tapovan area. A massive rise in water levels in the Dhauliganga river followed the avalanche, resulting in several houses being destroyed.

Although rescue operations are being carried out, as many as 150 labourers who were working on a power project in the area are missing.

