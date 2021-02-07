February 07, 2021
Corona
Rise Of Water Levels Expected In Various Areas Of State: Uttarakhand Police

Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar may witness a rise in water levels by Sunday evening, the Uttarakhand Police informed

An avalanche was reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday
Twitter: DD News
The water level in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar may rise up to 536.00 meters by 4 PM today, while in Rishikesh, it may rise up to 340.50 meters by 8 PM, Uttarakhand Police informed on Sunday. Meanwhile, the water level in Haridwar may reach to 294.00 meters around 9 PM in the night, the police added.

After a part of a glacier broke at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, a massive avalanche was reported in Uttarakhand’s Raini village in Tapovan area. A massive rise in water levels in the Dhauliganga river followed the avalanche, resulting in several houses being destroyed. 

Although rescue operations are being carried out, as many as 150 labourers who were working on a power project in the area are missing. 

Uttarakhand Floods: High Alert Issued In Uttar Pradesh

Outlook Web Bureau Uttarakhand Srinagar Floods National

