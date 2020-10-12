Rhea Chakraborty Urges CBI To Arrest Neighbour For False Statement

Actress Rhea Chakraborty Rhea has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday requesting it to take action against her neighbour Dimple Thawani, who had claimed in a few TV interviews that she saw Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea together on June 13.

"I was interrogated for more than 5 days by the CBI in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the investigation, several media channels carried false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate these patently false and fabricated claims in order to achieve their own ends,” says the letter addressed to CBI officer Nupur Prasad.

" one such person, Mrs. Dimple Thawani, made patently false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false, to mislead the investigation in the above case. The allegation was that the late Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my residence in his car on the 13th of June 2020, which is utterly false." These allegations made on a particular TV channel “without any basis” were a “serious offence,” wrote the actress. "I would therefore request you to take cognisance of the same and initiate appropriate action according to law."

When questioned by the CBI on October 11, the neighbour Dimple Thawani admitted that she had not seen Rhea and Sushant as she had claimed on television, but had heard someone saying it.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 for allegedly procuring drugs for her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide at his residence on June 14. She was released on bail on October 7. Her brother Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested and is still in jail.

On Sunday, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had released a statement saying he was planning legal action against rumour mongers and the media for spreading false information and defaming her.

“We will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and Electronic Media including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty to go after them and record their statements. We will request CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations,” he said.

