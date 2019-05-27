Resignations Continue To Pile Up On Congress Table, Jharkhand Chief Ajoy Kumar Resigns

Ajay Kumar, the Jharkhand Congress chief, on Monday resigned from his post, taking responsibility for his party's dismal performance in the state.

"Ajay Kumar has sent his resignation to Jharkhand Congress in-charge R.P.N. Singh," said Alok Dubey state Congress spokesperson to IANS.

"Ajay Kumar has resigned but his regime was a good one. Congress won the bypolls held in his regime. Congress at least won one seat in 2019. Our party had failed to open an account in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls," Dubey said.

Congress had fought on seven seats in alliance with the JMM, RJD and JVM-P in 2019. Congress won the Singhbhum seat and JMM won the Rajmahal seat.

Many state Congress leaders had demanded Ajay Kumar's resignation.

Kumar's resignation came hours after Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar also resigned from his post after the poll debacle. Jakhar had unsuccessfully contested from Gurdaspur against BJP actor-politician Sunny Deol, who won by 82,459 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)