Republic TV Anchor Arnab Goswami Shows Injury Marks, Alleges Assault By Policemen

In a video, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director, Arnab Goswami alleged that he was suffered injuries as Mumbai Police assaulted him.

Goswami can be seen showing bruises on his arm and alleged that he was pushed and manhandled him by the Mumbai Police.

He said, "Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me. I'm here without shoes...I've been assaulted."

#WATCH: Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami shows injury marks, says, "Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me. I'm here without shoes...I've been assaulted." #Maharashtra



(Video Source: Republic TV)

Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning raided Arnab Goswami’s residence. He was subsequently arrested in a joint operation by the Raigad Police and the Mumbai Police in connection to with abetment to suicide case filed against him and two others in 2018.

