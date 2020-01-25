R-Day Live Updates | Anti-Satellite Weapons System, Chinook, Apache Choppers On Display For First Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. After his visit, a grand parade will take place on Rajpath in New Delhi on India's 71st Republic Day.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the event where 22 tableaux – 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting the nation's diversity rolled down the Rajpath.

11:41 AM: Republic Day parade concludes:

Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind and President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, leave as the #RepublicDay parade concludes pic.twitter.com/qqoaDu5PtD — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:28 AM: Wing Commander SK Chauhan leads the 'Vic' formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircraft are Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht.

Delhi: Wing Commander SK Chauhan leads the 'Vic' formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircraft are Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/0DIo2rlBEr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:21 AM: Women daredevils at the Republic Day parade.

Delhi: Asst Sub Inspector Sujata Goswami with five of her teammates speeds down the Rajpath displaying their daring formation, “All Round Defence”. (pic 1)

The 'Beam Roll' formation led by Head Constable Asha Kumari showcases a daredevil rolling on the beam. (pic 2) #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/s0u7ooy62B — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:18 am: Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a moving motorcycle. Head Constable Meena Chaudhary is displaying the ready position to fire two pistols in both her hands while balancing herself on the motorcycle.

Delhi: Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a moving motorcycle. Head Constable Meena Chaudhary is displaying the ready position to fire two pistols in both her hands while balancing herself on the motorcycle.

in both her hands while balancing herself on the motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/VtqRRHgaJd — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:58 AM: The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir being showcased at the parade. Jammu and Kashmir government’s ‘Back to Village’ program is the theme of the union territory's tableau, this year.

Delhi: The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir being showcased at the #RepublicDay parade. Jammu and Kashmir government’s ‘Back to Village’ program is the theme of the union territory's tableau, this year. pic.twitter.com/URFbGnP7K8 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:40 AM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior BJP leader LK Advani, his daughter Pratibha Advani, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others witness the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior BJP leader LK Advani, his daughter Pratibha Advani, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others witness the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/Z8yq9zceea — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:30 AM: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad & Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur at Rajpath.

Delhi: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad & Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur at Rajpath. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/o5btRkJXbp — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Delhi: Sikh Light Infantry Regiment is led by Major Anjum Gorka of 6th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry

Regiment. The motto of the Regiment is ‘Deg Teg Fateh’

and the war cry is ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal’. pic.twitter.com/B7B6k4Qjui — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:13 AM: This year's Republic Day parade is led by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area.

10:00 AM: PM Modi, wearing traditional kurta-pajama and a jacket, reached Rajpath and greeted President Ram Nath Kovind and the chief guest. The prime minister sported a saffron turban on the occasion.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajpath where #RepublicDay parade will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/GaXTxpEyWA — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:35 AM: PM Modi paid tribute to martyrs at the national war memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti.

9:24 AM: President Ramnath Kovind to take salute in a short while.

9:21 AM: People have gathered in large numbers at Rajpath to witness the 71st Republic Day parade.

Delhi: Crowds in large numbers have arrived at Rajpath to witness the 71st #RepublicDay parade. pic.twitter.com/AC36aX2gM6 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:08 AM: Meanwhile, celebrations and flag-hoisting ceremonies have begun in other states.

Mumbai: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray hoists the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/4IrtJig8o0 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik at #RepublicDay celebrations in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/WV7DcApXV6 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal hoists the tricolour on #RepublicDay. pic.twitter.com/0OOwibZhrF — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. pic.twitter.com/ANCe8txnFI — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

7:44 AM: Security tightened in the national capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Delhi: Security tightened in the national capital for #RepublicDay; visuals from Janpath & Rafi Marg. pic.twitter.com/IiN8c3iNNt — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

7:30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on the occassion of Republic Day.