January 26, 2020
Poshan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will paid tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 January 2020
R-Day Live Updates | Anti-Satellite Weapons System, Chinook, Apache Choppers On Display For First Time
PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial. (ANI)
2020-01-26T11:42:33+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. After his visit, a grand parade will take place on Rajpath in New Delhi on India's 71st Republic Day.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the event where 22 tableaux – 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting the nation's diversity rolled down the Rajpath.

11:41 AM: Republic Day parade concludes:

11:28 AM: Wing Commander SK Chauhan leads the 'Vic' formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircraft are Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht.

11:21 AM: Women daredevils at the Republic Day parade. 

11:18 am: Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a moving motorcycle. Head Constable Meena Chaudhary is displaying the ready position to fire two pistols in both her hands while balancing herself on the motorcycle.

10:58 AM: The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir being showcased at the parade. Jammu and Kashmir government’s ‘Back to Village’ program is the theme of the union territory's tableau, this year.

10:40 AM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior BJP leader LK Advani, his daughter Pratibha Advani, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others witness the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

10:30 AM: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad & Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur at Rajpath.

 

10:20 AM: 

 10:13 AM: This year's Republic Day parade is led by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area.

10:00 AM: PM Modi, wearing traditional kurta-pajama and a jacket, reached Rajpath and greeted President Ram Nath Kovind and the chief guest. The prime minister sported a saffron turban on the occasion.

9:35 AM: PM Modi paid tribute to martyrs at the national war memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti.

9:24 AM: President Ramnath Kovind to take salute in a short while. 

9:21 AM: People have gathered in large numbers at Rajpath to witness the 71st Republic Day parade.

 

9:08 AM: Meanwhile, celebrations and flag-hoisting ceremonies have begun in other states.

8:32 AM:

7:44 AM: Security tightened in the national capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

7:30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on the occassion of Republic Day.

R-Day: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

