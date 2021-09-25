Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘Represent Country Proud To Be Known As Mother Of Democracy’: PM Modi At UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he represents the country that has ‘great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years’.

‘Represent Country Proud To Be Known As Mother Of Democracy’: PM Modi At UNGA
PM Narendra Modi addresses UNGA session. (File photo) | PTI

Trending

‘Represent Country Proud To Be Known As Mother Of Democracy’: PM Modi At UNGA
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T19:38:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 7:38 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his United Nations General Assembly address on Saturday said he represents the country that is “proud to be known as mother of democracy”.

“I represent a country that is proud to be known as the mother of democracy. On 15th of August this year, India entered into the 75th year of its independence,” he said.

He added: “Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy”.

“We have had a great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years,” he said.

“It is a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy,” he said.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

“The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall at a railway station is today addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as prime minister of India,” he said.

“I will soon have spent 20 years serving my countrymen as head of government. First, as the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister for the last seven years,” Modi said, adding that democracy has delivered. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi United Nations United Nations National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani To Join Congress Along Kanhaiya Kumar

Media Trial Is Subverting Truth In Hathras Case, says Lawyer Of Accused

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19

Radical Forces Attempting To Gain Legitimacy Setting Dangerous Precedence: Rajnath Singh

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Quad Not A Military Alliance But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from India

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

Ahead Of IAF's Air Show, Fighter Aircrafts, Chinooks Roar Over Srinagar

Ahead Of IAF's Air Show, Fighter Aircrafts, Chinooks Roar Over Srinagar

Noted Women's Rights Activist, Author Kamla Bhasin Dies At The Age Of 75

Noted Women's Rights Activist, Author Kamla Bhasin Dies At The Age Of 75

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement