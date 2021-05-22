Released ONGC Official Ritul Saikia With Assam Police, Likely To Reach Home By Evening

Also read Abducted ONGC Official Ritul Saikia Likely To Reach Home Tomorrow

ONGC official Ritul Saikia is in Assam Police's custody and is likely to reach home this evening, exactly a month after he was abducted by the banned militant group Ulfa (I).

Sources said he reached Longwa in Nagaland’s Mon district near the Indo-Myanmar border at 7 am today. A source quoted Saikia as saying that he was doing fine but was "exhausted" after his long trek post release.

He is expected to reunite with his family in Assam's Borholla in Sivasagar district by today evening.

Saikia was abducted on April 21 from Lakwa in Charaideo district with two others. While they were rescued by security forces following an encounter in Mon district of Nagaland on April 24, Saikia went missing till the proscribed outfit admitted, after initially denying, he was with them in Myanmar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine