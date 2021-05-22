May 22, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Released ONGC Official Ritul Saikia With Assam Police, Likely To Reach Home By Evening

Released ONGC Official Ritul Saikia With Assam Police, Likely To Reach Home By Evening

ONGC official Ritul Saikia, who was abducted by Ulfa (I) militants on April 21 was released on Friday

Dipankar Roy 22 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:20 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Released ONGC Official Ritul Saikia With Assam Police, Likely To Reach Home By Evening
Security personnel escorting ONGC official Ritul Saikia after his release, in Nagaland's Mon district.
Released ONGC Official Ritul Saikia With Assam Police, Likely To Reach Home By Evening
outlookindia.com
2021-05-22T10:20:11+05:30
Also read

ONGC official Ritul Saikia is in Assam Police's custody and is likely to reach home this evening, exactly a month after he was abducted by the banned militant group Ulfa (I).

Sources said he reached Longwa in Nagaland’s Mon district near the Indo-Myanmar border at 7 am today. A source quoted Saikia as saying that he was doing fine but was "exhausted" after his long trek post release.

He is expected to reunite with his family in Assam's Borholla in Sivasagar district by today evening.

Saikia was abducted on April 21 from Lakwa in Charaideo district with two others. While they were rescued by security forces following an encounter in Mon district of Nagaland on April 24, Saikia went missing till the proscribed outfit admitted, after initially denying, he was with them in Myanmar.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Anti-Sterlite Agitation: Tamil Nadu Govt To Grant Rs 1 Lakh Each To 93 Arrested Protesters

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Dipankar Roy Assam ONGC National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos