﻿
'Regret Insinuations': Milind Deora After Praise For PM's 'Howdy, Modi' Event

On Monday, hours after the 'Howdy, Modi,' event in Houston where US President Donald Trump shared the stage with Narendra Modi, Deora tweeted, saying PM's 'Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy.'

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2019
Congress leader and former union minister Milind Deora. (ANI)
2019-09-24T16:02:30+0530

A Twitter exchange between Congress leader Milind Deora and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's grand show of strength in the United States during the latter's ongoing visit has caught everyone's attention.

On Monday, hours after the "Howdy, Modi," event in Houston where US President Donald Trump shared the stage with Indian prime minister, Deora tweeted, saying Modi's "Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy."

"My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. @realDonaldTrump’s hospitality & recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud," he further said.

Thanking Deora, Modi, too, acknowledged the contribution of Milind's father Murlibhai, saying he would have been glad to see the "strengthening ties" between the two world powers.

Milind's position on the subject was in stark contrast to Congress', which accused the prime minister of campaigning for President Trump during the event. On Modi's 'Abki baar Trump Sarkar" slogan, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the former was in the US as Indian PM and not some star campaigner.

The controversy over Milind's exchange with PM, however, refuses to die down, compelling the former Congress Mumbai chief to issue a clarification.

In a statement, Deora said he noticed several reports speculating his future following his exchange of tweets with Modi.

"I will not compromise on my core beliefs even though politics continues to become increasingly uncharitable and partisan," Deora said.

Deora said he "regrets the insinuations" made after the twitter exchange with Modi.

Earlier, just when people thought it was a customary exchange between the two leaders, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju entered the conversation and lauded Deora for his "honest comment".

"A matured & honest political comment by my dear friend @milinddeora ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Dare to be honest and fear no labor. "Honesty is not only the deepest policy, but the highest wisdom" ~ Charles Caleb Colton," Rijiju said.

Deora quote-tweeted Rijiju next, writing, "Thank you, Kiren. I have always believed that Foreign Policy should be divorced from partisan politics."

Congress further accused the PM of violating Indian foreign policy's "time-honoured principle" of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country by "actively campaigning" for the US president at the Houston event.

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Milind M Deora Murli Deora Kiren Rijiju New Delhi Maharashtra Howdy Modi National
