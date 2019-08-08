﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ready To Review Decision If India Agrees To Reconsider Its Actions On Kashmir: Pakistan

Ready To Review Decision If India Agrees To Reconsider Its Actions On Kashmir: Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister's remarks came a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy as part of its decision to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ready To Review Decision If India Agrees To Reconsider Its Actions On Kashmir: Pakistan
Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Twitter
Ready To Review Decision If India Agrees To Reconsider Its Actions On Kashmir: Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2019-08-08T17:19:37+0530

Pakistan is ready to review its decision against India if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir, country's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

"Are they ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what Simla (agreement) says," Qureshi said.

Qureshi's remarks came a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner as part of its decision to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan also announced that it will review all "bilateral arrangements" with India.

The announcement was made after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) here, attended by top civil and military leadership, during which it was also decided to suspend the bilateral trade and review the "bilateral arrangements".

India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(With inputs from PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Pakistan J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 National
Next Story : Amid Curfew In Kashmir, Indefinite Restrictions Imposed On Large Gatherings In Kargil
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters