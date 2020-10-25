October 25, 2020
Corona
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tests Positive For Covid

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for Covid-19 today and says to continue work from isolation.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 October 2020
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das
PTI photo
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das took to twitter today and informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said to continue work from isolation. He wrote, "I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone."

 

On Friday, the Central Board of the RBI met under the chairmanship of Governor Das through video conference. This was the 585th meeting of the Central Board.





Shaktikanta Das India COVID-19

