Rat Terror Hits Srinagar's SKICC Sub-Jail That Houses Kashmir's Mainstream Leaders

Kashmiri political leaders detained in Centaur Hotel, located inside Sheri Kashmir Convocation Centre by the banks of world-famous Dal Lake, have been terrorised by rodents.

The hotel, turned into a sub-jail since August 5 to detain political leaders across party lines, is one of the posh hotels in Kashmir Valley. Yet, the high-profile detainees are spending sleepless nights.

The family members of the politicians said the rodents have so far bitten at least three leaders.

Sources in the family said that a rat bit Peoples Democratic Party leader Nizamuddin Bhat's right ear. National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad Veeri’s right arm was also bitten and Mukhtiar Bhat, son of a senior PDP leader Khalil Bhat, has been also bitten by the rats.

A close relative of Nizamudin Bhat confirmed that the latter was bitten by rats. “It is a sad reality and it has happened in the sub-jail,” he said, adding Bhat was provided medical treatment.

A family member who recently paid a visit to the SKICC sub-jail said the leaders are complaining of the rats and their unending detention. “They ask a lot of questions, mostly about why they have been placed under detention and when they would be released."

The government has lodged a number of political leaders at the SKICC sub-jail hours after announcing the abrogation of Article 370. In an attempt to thwart any protests, the government launched a massive crackdown across Kashmir Valley detaining 3500 persons.