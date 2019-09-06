﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rat Terror Hits Srinagar's SKICC Sub-Jail That Houses Kashmir's Mainstream Leaders

Rat Terror Hits Srinagar's SKICC Sub-Jail That Houses Kashmir's Mainstream Leaders

The family members of the politicians, lodged at SKICC sub-jail in Srinagar, said the rodents have so far bitten at least three leaders.

Naseer Ganai 06 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Rat Terror Hits Srinagar's SKICC Sub-Jail That Houses Kashmir's Mainstream Leaders
SKICC, Srinagar
PTI Photo
Rat Terror Hits Srinagar's SKICC Sub-Jail That Houses Kashmir's Mainstream Leaders
outlookindia.com
2019-09-06T18:51:08+0530
Also Read

Kashmiri political leaders detained in Centaur Hotel, located inside Sheri Kashmir Convocation Centre by the banks of world-famous Dal Lake, have been terrorised by rodents.

The hotel, turned into a sub-jail since August 5 to detain political leaders across party lines, is one of the posh hotels in Kashmir Valley. Yet, the high-profile detainees are spending sleepless nights.

The family members of the politicians said the rodents have so far bitten at least three leaders.

Sources in the family said that a rat bit Peoples Democratic Party leader Nizamuddin Bhat's right ear. National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad Veeri’s right arm was also bitten and Mukhtiar Bhat, son of a senior PDP leader Khalil Bhat, has been also bitten by the rats.

A close relative of Nizamudin Bhat confirmed that the latter was bitten by rats. “It is a sad reality and it has happened in the sub-jail,” he said, adding Bhat was provided medical treatment.

A family member who recently paid a visit to the SKICC sub-jail said the leaders are complaining of the rats and their unending detention. “They ask a lot of questions, mostly about why they have been placed under detention and when they would be released."

The government has lodged a number of political leaders at the SKICC sub-jail hours after announcing the abrogation of Article 370. In an attempt to thwart any protests, the government launched a massive crackdown across Kashmir Valley detaining 3500 persons.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir J&K National Conference (JKNC) PDP J&K: Article 370 National
Next Story : Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 2: Rashid Khan's All-Round Show Puts Visitors On Top
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters