March 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rape Victim In UP Commits Suicide, 3 Held: Police

Rape Victim In UP Commits Suicide, 3 Held: Police

The complainant alleged that the family members of the accused were pressuring her daughter to withdraw the case, due to which she was suffering from anxiety.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rape Victim In UP Commits Suicide, 3 Held: Police
Representational Image
Rape Victim In UP Commits Suicide, 3 Held: Police
outlookindia.com
2021-03-05T13:50:16+05:30

A 21-year-old woman, who is an alleged rape victim, has committed suicide and was found hanging using a "dupatta" in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in a village located within the Bahjoi police station limits of Sambhal. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, said police.

The complainant alleged that the family members of the accused were pressuring her daughter to withdraw the case, due to which she was suffering from anxiety.

"A complaint from the girl's father said she was raped by a man against whom a case was registered at the Bahjoi police station on January 27. The accused, Ashish, was sent to jail on February 3," Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

A case has been registered against the father, mother and brother of the accused, and they have been arrested, the police said.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Combined Commanders’ Conference To Discuss Joint Military Vision For The Future

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Rape and Murder Case National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos