Rape Victim In UP Commits Suicide, 3 Held: Police

A 21-year-old woman, who is an alleged rape victim, has committed suicide and was found hanging using a "dupatta" in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in a village located within the Bahjoi police station limits of Sambhal. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, said police.

The complainant alleged that the family members of the accused were pressuring her daughter to withdraw the case, due to which she was suffering from anxiety.

"A complaint from the girl's father said she was raped by a man against whom a case was registered at the Bahjoi police station on January 27. The accused, Ashish, was sent to jail on February 3," Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

A case has been registered against the father, mother and brother of the accused, and they have been arrested, the police said.

With PTI Inputs

