Rakesh Singh, BJP Leader Named By Pamela Goswami, Arrested In Cocaine Case

Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who was earlier named by arrested BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami, was arrested from East Burdwan district on Tuesday night.

Pamela, a day after her arrest along with 90 grams of cocaine, had publicly named Singh as the conspirator behind her arrest. She had referred to Singh as a close aide of the BJP's Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya.

She was arrested on February 19 along with Prabir Kumar Dey, another youth wing leader of the BJP, and Somnath Chatterjee.

Soon after Pamela named him, Singh had approached a court seeking protection against his arrest buy the court turned down his plea.

Following this, the police on Tuesday afternoon surrounded his residence but he was not home.

The police then launched a hunt for him and alerted the cops in the neighbouring districts.

At night, officials from Galsi police station in East Burdwan district arrested Singh.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police personnel were barred from entering Rakesh Singh’s residence.

Soon after a posse of police personnel arrived at Singh’s residence on Tuesday, an argument ensued as Singh's son Saheb stopped the police, seeking legal documents for the visit, officials said.

However, police said they have shown the family all the documents and were acting in accordance with law.

