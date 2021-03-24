Rajya Sabha Passes Delhi Bill Empowering Lt Governor Amid Walkout

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amid Opposition parties staging a walkout.

The Bill equates the Delhi “government” with the Delhi Lt Governor. The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

The upper house passed the Bill amid massive protests with the Opposition parties demanding that the Bill be sent to a select committee for scrutiny.

Prior to the passage of the Bill, the house witnessed two brief, back-to-back adjournments.

Soon after the House returned the Finance Bill, 2021, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, saying the proposed legislation was unconstitutional and demanded that it be referred to a select committee for scrutiny.

Opposing the bill, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has brought the bill as the party had lost the Delhi assembly elections twice. He said that by opposing the bill he was seeking "justice" for the two crore people of Delhi.

Later, opposition members trooped into the well and started raising slogans against the government.

As the protesting members reached the well and House marshals arrived, Kharge warned that what happened in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday should not be repeated.

Kharge was referring to the chaos that erupted in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday when police was called inside to assist the marshals in evicting unruly opposition members protesting against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act were in no way undemocratic.

(With PTI inputs)

