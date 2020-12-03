Rajinikanth To Announce Party On December 31, Launch In January

Ending years of speculation, superstar Rajinikanth said on Thursday that he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January.

Rajinikanth made the announcement a day after he met senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Later on Wednesday, he said he "will announce my decision soon" on his plans for electoral politics.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine