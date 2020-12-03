December 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rajinikanth To Announce Party On December 31, Launch In January

Rajinikanth To Announce Party On December 31, Launch In January

Rajinikanth made the announcement a day after he met senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rajinikanth To Announce Party On December 31, Launch In January
PTI
Rajinikanth To Announce Party On December 31, Launch In January
outlookindia.com
2020-12-03T12:44:15+05:30
Also read

Ending years of speculation, superstar Rajinikanth said on Thursday that he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January.

Rajinikanth made the announcement a day after he met senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Later on Wednesday, he said he "will announce my decision soon" on his plans for electoral politics.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah Speaks To Kerala, Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers; Assures Help

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rajinikanth Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos