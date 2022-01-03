Rajasthan Gears To Vaccinate 53.15 Lakh Kids As CM Gehlot Rolls Out Shots For 15-18 Group

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years at Rajkiya Adarsh Balika Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Jaipur on Monday.

After flagging off the vaccination drive, CM Gehlot assured that the vaccination will be done on speedy process across the state on the lines of the vaccination process executed for the elderly, "Rajasthan has done a good job in ensuring the vaccination to the maximum population. Around 91 percent of the population has received the first jab and around 75 % has received the second jab. We are hopeful that the state will do its best to ensure that every child is vaccinated", Gehlot told media.

According to the health department, around 53. 15 lakh children are eligible for vaccines in the state. "There are around 3456 vaccination centres across Rajasthan and we are making immense awareness to convince parents to bring their wards for the vaccination. Only vaccination can save lives in these difficult times", Health minister Prasadi Lal Meena told Media.

According to the Rajasthan health secretary, Vaibhav Galriya children who are born after 2007 January are eligible for the vaccination and the doses will be administered upon showing any of the photo ID cards including school ID, Aadhar card or election card.

In wake of the increase in the Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has come up with a fresh set of guidelines which stated the closure of schools in Jaipur city, putting a cap on the number of people attending political rallies, dharnas, fairs/festivals.

Schools from class 1-8th have been shut down and the number of people participating in a wedding or any public gathering, should not exceed 100, says the guideline issued by the home department.

The decisions were taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On Monday the state recorded 550 Covid-19 cases out of which 414 are from Jaipur, followed by 17 in Ajmer and Alwar and 26 in Kota. , Moreover, the state recorded 52 fresh Omicron cases out of which 38 are from Jaipur alone.

According to the department, so far 8,964 people have died in the state due to the disease while 2,084 Covid patients are under treatment in the state.

According to the guidelines, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in marriage functions, public, political, social or educational meetings and processions, dharnas, fairs and such events. Schools for classes 1 to 8 will be closed in Jaipur from January 3 to 9, while the other restrictions are applicable for the entire Rajasthan and will come into force from 5 am on January 7, mentions the guidelines issued by the home department.

The international travellers will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests upon entering in Rajasthan and will have to be in institutional or home quarantine for seven days till test reports come negative for the virus, says the guidelines. Moreover for domestic travellers arriving in Rajasthan, it will be mandatory for them to produce double vaccine certificates or RT-PCR negative test reports not older than 72 hours, stated the guidelines.