Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Raj Kundra Seeks Bail In Pornographic Case; Says Being Made ‘Scapegoat’

Raj Kundra Seeks Bail In Pornographic Case; Says Being Made ‘Scapegoat’

The businessman Raj Kundra in his bail plea, claimed that there is not a single iota of evidence till date with the prosecution that would connect the app 'Hotshots' with an offence under law.

Raj Kundra Seeks Bail In Pornographic Case; Says Being Made ‘Scapegoat’
Raj Kundra files bail plea before Court.(Image: Instagram)

Trending

Raj Kundra Seeks Bail In Pornographic Case; Says Being Made ‘Scapegoat’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T15:34:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 3:34 pm

The businessman Raj Kundra accused in pornographic content case on Saturday filed a bail plea before the Maharashtra Court, claiming he was being made “scapegoat” in the case.

Kundra in his plea stated there was not a single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet against his active involvement in the creation of alleged questionable content.

The Crime Branch, probing the case, had recently filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Kundra and three others in the alleged case of creation of pornographic films, and publishing them through some apps.

After that, the accused approached the metropolitan court for bail, saying that the investigation in the case was practically over.

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. He is currently in judicial custody.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

In the bail, filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra claimed that there is not a single iota of evidence till date with the prosecution that would connect the app 'Hotshots' with an offence under law.

As per the probe agency, the Hotshots app was being used by the accused for uploading and streaming obscene content.

The bail plea also said that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against the present applicant (Kundra) that he was actively involved in any of the video shootings.

In fact, it is a sole discretion of the individual artists to upload their contents on the app, the plea said.

The contents of the complaint do not disclose any prima-facie offence against Kundra, the application said.

It further claimed that Kundra was falsely implicated in the case. He was not named in the FIR and he has been dragged by the respondent (police), it added.

For the reasons best known to the investigating agencies, he is being made a "scapegoat", it said.

The investigation so far clearly shows that Kundra was not involved in any offence even in a remotest way in creating the alleged "questionable content". Further, he is not even related to the process of uploading or broadcasting of the alleged questionable content, the bail plea added.

The court will the bail application on Monday. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Mumbai Maharashtra Pornography National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

CBSE All Set To Carry Out Central Teacher Eligibility Test between Dec 16-Jan 13

Priyanka Gandhi Holidays In Shimla Amid Crisis In Punjab Congress

Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man Linked To Terror Module Busted By Delhi Police

EC Directs Transfer Of 28 Police Personnel From Muzaffarnagar Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls

Kerala Rights Panel Files Case Over ‘Denial’ Of Hospital Admission To Pregnant Lady

ED Moves Court Against Anil Deshmukh For Neglecting Repeated Summons

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

MP: Lover's Family Burn Man To Death Over Love Affair, Police Held Four

MP: Lover's Family Burn Man To Death Over Love Affair, Police Held Four

India Registers 35,662 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Reach 3,40,639

India Registers 35,662 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Reach 3,40,639

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Read More from Outlook

Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Harish Manav / Punjab Congress crisis has taken a fresh turn as the party high command is learnt to have asked CM Amarinder Singh to resign. A legislative party meeting will be held today.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

Outlook Correspondent / With his unexpected move, Babul Supriyo has become the first BJP Lok Sabha MP to switch over to the TMC.

Advertisement